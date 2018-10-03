Trump mocks Ford’s claims against Kavanaugh

President Donald Trump mocked Christine Blasey Ford, who has claimed she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, at a campaign rally in Mississippi on Tuesday.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service