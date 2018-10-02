President Trump insults reporter during exchange at news conference

President Donald Trump insulted a female ABC News reporter, telling her that she "never" thinks even before she had a chance to ask her question during a news conference on October 1, 2018 about the US-Canada-Mexico trade agreement.
