Melania Trump arrives for start of week-long trip to Africa

First Lady Melania Trump arrived in Ghana on Tuesday, Oct. 2 on her first big solo international trip. Child well-being will be the focus of a five-day, four-country tour that will take her to all corners of the African continent.
