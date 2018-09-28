Sen. Jeff Flake calls for a delay of full Senate vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to move Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full senate. Sen. Jeff Flake called for a delay on full senate vote so an FBI investigation can occur within the next week.
Several Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee walk out after Republicans vote to approve a motion to send Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court to the U.S. Senate for debate.
During a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting Friday on whether Brett Kavanaugh should be considered for the Supreme Court, Sen. Lindsey Graham praised Joe Biden, and said if he ran for president he would be hard to beat.
Monica Friedlander, of Cambria, says watching Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's testimony about an alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has brought back memories of her own sexual assault and harassment.
Republican committee chairman Senator Chuck Grassley opening the hearings on September 27, 2018 declaring it has been a hard couple of weeks for both the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.
During his opening testimony at the senate judiciary committee hearing, Judge Brett Kavanaugh says the sexual assault allegation against him might prevent him from teaching again and quotes letter from former student.
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, questioned about his drinking habits at a Senate hearing on Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegations, interrupted Democrats to ask what they drink and if they had ever blacked out.