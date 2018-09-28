Sen. Jeff Flake calls for a delay of full Senate vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to move Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full senate. Sen. Jeff Flake called for a delay on full senate vote so an FBI investigation can occur within the next week.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service