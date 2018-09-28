Senate Dems stage walkout ahead of Kavanaugh vote

Several Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee walk out after Republicans vote to approve a motion to send Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court to the U.S. Senate for debate.
