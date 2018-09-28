Bill Nelson will vote no on Kavanaugh nomination

Florida Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson will vote against Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination a day after Donald Trump’s pick for the nation’s highest court defended himself to the U.S. Senate on allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman 35 years ago.
Nelson, who is running for reelection against Gov. Rick Scott, made his opposition official on Friday morning after calling for an FBI investigation into the allegations against Kavanaugh last week and expressing displeasure that the two had not met in person.
“I will vote no on Judge Kavanaugh,” Nelson tweeted.
Scott has called on Nelson to meet with Kavanaugh but has not explicitly called on Nelson to vote in favor of confirmation. Multiple allegations of sexual assault have surfaced against Kavanaugh over the last 10 days after Dr. Christine Blasey Ford publicly accused Kavauangh of attempting to rape her at high school party in 1982. Kavanaugh denies all the allegations against him.
In a lengthy and emotional confirmation hearing yesterday that was called after Ford’s allegations became public, Ford recalled chilling details of the alleged assault saying that she “will never forget the laughter” from Kavnauagh and his friend Mark Judge as the assault took place. Kavanaugh offered an emotional defense of his own, breaking into tears while going over his schedule in detail during the summer of 1982.
Nelson, who is not a member of the Judiciary Committee, was not a part of Thursday’s hearing and hasn’t met face-to-face with Kavanaugh since Trump nominated him for the lifetime position in July.
Scott blasted Nelson’s decision, saying his vote belongs to Senate Democratic leadership.
“You were always going to do exactly what your party leaders told you to do,” Scott tweeted. “You decided no before you even knew who the noinee was. Your vote does not even belong to you—it belongs to Sen. [Chuck] Schumer.”
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio said Thursday night that he planned to review Kavanaugh and Ford’s testimony overnight before making a final decision.
Other Republicans who were thought to be on the fence like Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker have publicly said they plan to vote for Kavanaugh, though Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski are seen as the crucial swing votes as Republicans only have room for one dissenter if Democrats are united against Kavanaugh.
