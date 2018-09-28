Sexual assault survivor sees herself in Supreme Court testimony
Monica Friedlander, of Cambria, says watching Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's testimony about an alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has brought back memories of her own sexual assault and harassment.
During his opening testimony at the senate judiciary committee hearing, Judge Brett Kavanaugh says the sexual assault allegation against him might prevent him from teaching again and quotes letter from former student.
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, questioned about his drinking habits at a Senate hearing on Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegations, interrupted Democrats to ask what they drink and if they had ever blacked out.
Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday that if the Christine Blasey Ford hearing, and her allegations of sexual assault is enough to keep Brett Kavanaugh out of the Supreme Court, then "God help us all as Republicans."
Republican committee chairman Senator Chuck Grassley opening the hearings on September 27, 2018 declaring it has been a hard couple of weeks for both the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.
Senators Patrick Leahy and Amy Klobuchar answered reporters' questions during a break after Dr. Christine Blasely Ford's testimony on September 27, 2018. Klobuchar added that she “can’t wait” to hear from Kavanaugh.