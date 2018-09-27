Senators Leahy and Klobuchar share takeaways from first part of Ford testimony

Senators Patrick Leahy and Amy Klobuchar answered reporters' questions during a break after Dr. Christine Blasely Ford's testimony on September 27, 2018. Klobuchar added that she “can’t wait” to hear from Kavanaugh.
2 Supreme Court nominees. 2 delays.

Politics & Government

Senate Democrats want an investigation into sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Tensions linger from the refusal by Republicans to hold a hearing for President Obama’s nominee in 2016, Judge Merrick B. Garland.

