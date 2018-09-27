Sen. Feinstein on Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh: ‘Is he the best we can do?’

Republican committee chairman Senator Chuck Grassley opening the hearings on September 27, 2018 declaring it has been a hard couple of weeks for both the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.
Selfie videos, male sexuality and filming young women. These themes appear in the videos and writings of Mark Judge, revealing a partial portrait of a key figure in the sexual assault accusations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, his high school friend.
President Trump opened his statement to the U.N. General Assembly with a boast that his administration has accomplished more in less than two years than almost any other administration. His comments elicited laughter from the audience.
Rod J. Rosenstein has discussed ways to remove President Trump from office. He’s also fiercely defended the special counsel for the Russia investigation, Robert S. Mueller III — one of the president’s most frequent targets.
Protesters stormed a Washington, D.C. restaurant where Senator Ted Cruz was dining with his wife on September 24, calling on him to withdraw support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Protesters chanted: “We believe survivors.”
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley responded to questions on September 24, 2018 about whether they were present for conversations about having the Cabinet remove the president from office.
Senate Democrats want an investigation into sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Tensions linger from the refusal by Republicans to hold a hearing for President Obama’s nominee in 2016, Judge Merrick B. Garland.
President Donald Trump held a rally in Las Vegas on September 20, where he touted administration's economic achievements. He also talked about the Paris accord withdrawal, and said he is an environmentalist, but also wants to provide jobs.
Before the sexual assault accusation against Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Mr.Trump weighed in on allegations against several men, including himself. His past statements reveal a man quick to defend other men.