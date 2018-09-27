Dr. Ford details assault accusation against Kavanaugh in Senate hearing

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford detailed her allegations that Judge Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while the two were teenagers before the Senate Judiciary Committee on September 27, 2018
By
2 Supreme Court nominees. 2 delays.

Politics & Government

2 Supreme Court nominees. 2 delays.

Senate Democrats want an investigation into sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Tensions linger from the refusal by Republicans to hold a hearing for President Obama’s nominee in 2016, Judge Merrick B. Garland.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service