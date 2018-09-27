Mark Judge’s online persona: Selfie videos and filming young women

Selfie videos, male sexuality and filming young women. These themes appear in the videos and writings of Mark Judge, revealing a partial portrait of a key figure in the sexual assault accusations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, his high school friend.
By
2 Supreme Court nominees. 2 delays.

Politics & Government

2 Supreme Court nominees. 2 delays.

Senate Democrats want an investigation into sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Tensions linger from the refusal by Republicans to hold a hearing for President Obama’s nominee in 2016, Judge Merrick B. Garland.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service