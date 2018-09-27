Third woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct has a Florida connection

The third woman who came forward Wednesday with allegations of sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has a Miami connection.
On March 1, 2001, Julie Swetnick was named as the defendant in a domestic violence case filed in Miami-Dade Circuit Court. The petitioner was Richard Vinneccy. Court records show the case was soon dismissed when neither party appeared in court. Big League Politics first reported the court case.
Vinneccy told Politico that he dated Swetnick, now 55, for four years before splitting with her and eventually marrying another woman.
“Right after I broke up with her, she was threatening my family, threatening my wife and threatening to do harm to my baby at that time,” Vinneccy told Politico via phone. “I know a lot about her. She’s not credible at all.”
Court records show Vinneccy’s wife at the time filed for divorce in 2009. They have two children. Court records show he remarried and divorced again in 2010.
Voter records show Vinneccy, 60, is a registered Democrat. He owns a home in Coconut Grove.
Swetnick’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, posted a sworn affidavit on Twitter Wednesday afternoon in which his client said she met Kavanaugh in the early 1980s at a house party in Washington.
Swetnick said she attended more than 10 parties with Kavanaugh and a close friend, Mark Judge, and “became aware” of their efforts to spike girls’ drinks with drugs and alcohol at parties where girls were “gang raped.” Judge, a high school friend of Kavanaugh’s, has become an important character witness for the nominee as he faces allegations from multiple women.
Swetnick said she saw Kavanaugh and Judge lined up outside rooms waiting to have sex with inebriated girls. Swetnick, who now lives in Washington, said she was raped at one of these parties, approximately in 1982, during which Kavanaugh and Judge were present. She did not say that either man raped her.
Swetnick is one of four women to go public with accusations of sexual impropriety by Kavanaugh. He has strongly denied all allegations.
Avenatti told Politico he was not aware of any domestic abuse case. In the affidavit he posted on Twitter, Swetnick notes that she holds active security clearances with the U.S. Department of Treasury, U.S. Mint and Internal Revenue Service.
“Complete nonsense. No truth to this at all,’’ Avenatti told Politico, referencing the domestic violence case. “Her ex-boyfriend fraudulently used her resume to apply for and obtain jobs and was caught by her. Why are you all attacking a sexual assault victim? Would that be appropriate in a court of law?”
The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Swetnick had a dispute with her former employer, New York Life Insurance Co., over a sexual-harassment complaint she filed. The attorney representing her in that case, which resulted in a financial settlement, according to the Journal, was the firm run by Debra Katz, the attorney representing Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s first accuser, who is scheduled to testify Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
