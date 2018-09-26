Trump on Kavanaugh: ‘He’s perfectly innocent of everything’

During a press conference on Sept. 26., President Trump defended his Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in light of sexual misconduct allegations.
2 Supreme Court nominees. 2 delays.

Politics & Government

Senate Democrats want an investigation into sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Tensions linger from the refusal by Republicans to hold a hearing for President Obama’s nominee in 2016, Judge Merrick B. Garland.

