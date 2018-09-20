Trump points out low unemployment rates during Nevada rally
President Donald Trump held a rally in Las Vegas on September 20, where he touted administration's economic achievements. He also talked about the Paris accord withdrawal, and said he is an environmentalist, but also wants to provide jobs.
Before the sexual assault accusation against Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Mr.Trump weighed in on allegations against several men, including himself. His past statements reveal a man quick to defend other men.
Judge Brett Kavanaugh's accuser should testify under oath, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said on September 17, 2018. The woman is willing to tell her story to a Senate panel considering his nomination to the Supreme Court, her lawyer said .
While speaking in New Delhi on Sept. 6, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied writing an opinion piece published in the New York Times. An anonymous senior administration official claimed to be part of a “resistance” working inside the White House.
Infowars' Alex Jones criticized the Democratic Party, large corporations and leading tech companies for silencing "conservative, nationalist and populist voices" ahead of midterms outside a Senate hearing room on September 5, 2018.
Fred Guttenberg, the father of Jamie Guttenberg who was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., left, attempts to shake hands with President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, right.
Andrew Gillum’s primary victory in Florida is the latest in a series of high-profile triumphs for black Democratic candidates running for governor, joining Stacey Abrams in Georgia and Ben Jealous in Maryland.