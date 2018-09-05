Alex Jones explains why he crashed Congressional social media hearing

Infowars' Alex Jones criticized the Democratic Party, large corporations and leading tech companies for silencing "conservative, nationalist and populist voices" ahead of midterms outside a Senate hearing room on September 5, 2018.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service