Rand Paul delivers letter from Trump to Putin in Russia

Sen. Rand Paul, one of the few Republicans who has championed President Trump’s outreach to Russia, has gone even further to solidify ties: he’s delivered a letter from Trump to Russian president Vladimir Putin’s administration.

On a trip to Russia this week aimed at boosting engagement with the U.S. adversary, Paul said Wednesday he was “honored” to deliver the missive which he said “emphasized the importance of further engagement in various areas including countering terrorism, enhancing legislative dialogue and resuming cultural exchanges.”

The letter comes three weeks after Trump met with Putin in Helsinki, Finland, sparking a backlash in both parties after his initial refusal to side with the U.S. intelligence community over Russian denials about meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Paul said Trump was right to talk to U.S. adversaries and called the criticism directed at Trump a reflection of “how unhinged people are in their hatred for the president.”

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Paul later announced his own trip to Russia, saying that he hoped to better relations between the two countries. Earlier this week Paul announced that he had secured an agreement from for Russian legislators to visit the U.S. and “continue dialogue on vital issues such as nuclear non-proliferation and combating terrorism.”

Texas Republican Sen. Don Huffines, who chaired Paul’s 2016 presidential campaign in Texas, was along on the trip, financed by the Cato Institute, a Washington, D.C.-based libertarian think tank.

Huffines said via Twitter that he was “pressing Russian officials on election integrity & relaying my constituents’ concerns. My message to the Russians: ‘Don’t mess with Texas elections!’ “

Paul was an enthusiastic supporter of Trump’s decision to meet with Putin in the first place, writing that “dialogue is especially important when hundreds of millions of lives are at stake, as is the case in relations between the United States and nuclear-armed Russia.”

The two had savaged each other on the 2016 presidential primary campaign trail, with Paul at one point deriding Trump as an “orange-faced windbag” and the president retorting that Paul was “truly weird.”