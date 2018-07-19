Ted Cruz says there’s no threat to McConnell’s leadership

A day after President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump is going back on comments he made during their joint press conference regarding Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.
President Trump accused fellow NATO ally Germany of being "captive to Russia" because of the payments it makes to Moscow for energy. Trump said the payments make it harder for the U.S. to defend Germany from Russia.
From the White House on Monday night, President Donald Trump announced Judge Brett Kavanaugh as his choice for the seat opened up by Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement. Kavanaugh would be less receptive to abortion and gay rights than Kennedy was.
President Donald Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on Monday night. Born in Washington, D.C., Kavanaugh has served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit since 2006.
A woman holding her toddler confronted EPA chief Scott Pruitt at a Washington, D.C. restaurant on July 2, 2018, calling for his resignation over his record, stance on climate change and recent scandals. Pruitt resigned from his position on July 5.