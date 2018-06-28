'I quit': Fox News regular from Florida dumps network over immigration coverage

Miami author Bruce Turkel gained national exposure from regular appearances on Fox as a marketing expert. Now the advertising executive is publicly breaking up with the network, saying he couldn't stomach the way Fox has covered the Trump administration's separation of children from parents accused of immigration offenses.
"Your network has been very very good to me. The 400 plus appearances I've made on Fox News and Fox Business have helped me generate lots of keynote speaking appearances and helped me sell a bunch of books," Turkel wrote in an "Open Letter to Fox News" posted online Wednesday. "All of that being said, I also have to say I can no longer appear on the Fox network. I quit."
He cited what he called Fox's "heinous" coverage of the Trump policy to separate children from parents who enter the country illegally. Dozens of the children have been sent to facilities in the Miami area.
"Ann Coulter claimed that videos of crying children feature 'child actors,' '' Turkel wrote. "And more than one announcer has suggested that these kids are actually better off in cages than they were with their parents."
A Fox spokeswoman declined to comment.
Turkel, 60, wasn't paid for his Fox appearances, so he's only giving up national television exposure in breaking with the one national network that regularly had him on the air. Locally, his Turkel Brands ad agency is probably best known as the longtime designer of Miami tourism campaigns, including the "It's So Miami" tag line.
Most of his appearances were on the Fox Business channel, but Turkel had some star turns on the main network, too. "I've done O'Reilly, I've done Cavuto," he said of Fox stars past (Bill O'Reilly) and present (Neil Cavuto).
Turkel, whose latest book on branding hits and misses is titled "All About Them," acknowledged breaking with Fox may seem "hypocritical" given his willingness to be on the network so frequently amid coverage of other Trump controversies.
The registered Democrat stuck with Fox throughout Trump's 2016 election, and continued to appear during coverage of the president's travel ban, firing of FBI Director James Comey and other upheavals that brought Fox harsh criticism from the left.
Turkel said the past controversies didn't compare to Fox's treatment of the separation issue. "That was before you decided that separating innocent children from their parents was an acceptable practice," he wrote in his letter to Fox.
