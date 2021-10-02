The Coast Guard returned 199 Haitians to Haiti. Over 1,500 intercepted in the last year

More Haitian migrants were halted at sea in the fiscal year that ended Thursday than the previous two years combined, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The 199 migrants returned to Haitian law enforcement in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Saturday put the total for the fiscal year that ran from Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30 at 1,527.

After Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry spotted them, the Coast Guard Cutter Bernard C. Webber stopped the 199 migrants on what the USCG described as an “grossly overloaded” 50-foot freighter around 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon southeast of Pointe de la Plateforme.

No injuries or significant medical concerns were noticed.

