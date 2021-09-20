At least six dead after man opens fire at Russian university

MOSCOW — A man opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm, killing at least six and injuring some 20 people, the health ministry said on Monday according to the Interfax news agency.

Authorities had previously spoken of eight fatalities.

The attacker was wounded while being arrested and brought into hospital, investigators confirmed.

Earlier on Monday, the university in the city about 1,200 kilometers east of Moscow had announced that the man had been killed, but the information was later deleted again.

Videos on the social network Telegram showed people jumping out of windows. Inside the building, students barricaded the doors with chairs and tables. They had been told to lock themselves into the lecture halls.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Lecturers said that they had barricaded themselves into their offices to take cover from the masked man.

At first, nothing was known about the perpetrator's motives. A murder investigation has been initiated.

According to media reports, the young man had previously announced the act on social media without naming a clear motive.

President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the victims' families, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Interfax on Monday.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin instructed the ministers of health and education to fly to Perm to assist the university.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Another shooting in the Russian city of Kazan, about 700 kilometers east of Moscow, in May left nine dead and 23 wounded, most of them children.

Police arrested a 19-year-old suspect who had legally possessed a weapon and is being investigated for murder.