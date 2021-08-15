Haiti videos capture destruction and aftermath of devastating earthquake

Videos out of Haiti capture the devastation and aftermath left by a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake that shook the island nation Saturday.

Over 700 deaths have been confirmed as of Sunday morning, the Miami Herald reported, and the number is expected to rise as search and rescue workers, and ordinary citizens, dig through the rubble.

The quake cracked roadways open in the country’s hard-hit southwestern region, brought buildings tumbling to the ground, and sent many Haitians running to the streets for relative safety, videos show.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Those close to shore fled further inland, worried the earthquake may have triggered a tsunami.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

When the tremors stopped, some rushed back into the wreckage, pulling victims from precarious heaps of concrete, little more than shovels and bare hands at their disposal.

The disaster comes about a decade after the infamous 2010 Haiti earthquake, which cost 300,000 lives, and on the heels of the recent assassination of the country’s president.

In America, members of the Haitian community expressed grief, support, hope, and uncertainty following news of the earthquake.