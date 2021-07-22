New Zealand pops ‘travel bubble’ with Australia over COVID-19 cases

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand has closed its border to Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday, as the neighboring country was struggling to contain new COVID-19 outbreaks.

The so-called Trans-Tasman travel bubble began on April 19 and allowed Australians and New Zealanders to travel between the two countries without the need to quarantine.

However, Ardern said the Delta variant had "materially changed the risk profile" and COVID-19 is now widespread in Australia.

"We've always said that our response would evolve as the virus evolved. This is not a decision we have taken lightly, but it is the right decision to keep New Zealanders safe."

The prime minister said New Zealand's border would close from midnight Friday and would remain closed for at least eight weeks.

The suspension would give Australia time to manage its current outbreaks, Ardern said.

"We do want the bubble to resume. We remain committed to it, and when I spoke to (Australia Prime Minister) Scott Morrison this morning I conveyed this view directly. But it must be safe."

A travel bubble between New Zealand and the Cook Islands remains in place.

New Zealand, a country of 5 million, has recorded a total of 2,499 coronavirus infections with 26 deaths.

Meanwhile, Australia, a country of 25 million people, has recorded 915 deaths and 32,000 cases since the pandemic began. More than half of the country's population is currently in lockdown because of outbreaks in the states of New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia.