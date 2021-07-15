Colombian president says commandos knew they were on mission to murder Haiti’s Moïse

A small group of Colombian commandos-for-hire knew of the plot to assassinate the president of Haiti, Colombian President Iván Duque said Thursday, while his top police official identified two of the alleged leaders.

Eighteen Colombians have been apprehended in the dragnet that followed the July 7 murder of President Jovenel Moïse. Several have said they were hired through a Doral-based firm, CTU Security, led by a Venezuelan émigré Antonio Intriago, who appears to have gone into hiding.

Breaking a relative silence on the events in Haiti, President Duque told La FM radio in Colombia that his administration is providing good leads to the investigation to the assassination.

“Everything suggests that an important group of persons arrived in Haiti on a ‘blind hook,’ taken on a supposed protection mission and … a smaller group apparently had detailed information about the criminal operation and the intention to kill the president of Haiti,” Duque said.

The Colombian president revealed that one soldier, who was in Haiti and returned to Colombia, has given testimony for the assassination investigation.

The president’s revelations came on the same morning that Colombian National Police Chief Gen. Jorge Luis Vargas Valencia held a news conference that was equally explosive. Highlights of his presentation were tweeted out from his Twitter account.

Three more Colombians are being sought in connection with the assassination, Vargas said, in addition to the three “neutralized,” or dead, and 18 captured. He did not reveal their names, but said the three had met with Christian Enmanuel Sanon, the Haitian doctor from South Florida who is in custody in Haiti and has been called one of the alleged intellectual authors of the killing.

Vargas also shed light on the leadership of the group that traveled to Haiti. He said a former Army captain by the name of Germán Alejandro Rivera García was wired $50,000 from the United States. He did not say by whom, although a Haitian authorities in a news conference late Wednesday identified both the Doral security company’s owner and a South Florida lender named Walter Vientemilla as persons of interest. Neither man returned phone calls Thursday afternoon.

The Colombian police chief did not say whether Rivera actually was in Haiti or whether he is the ex-soldier that returned home and is cooperating with the investigation. Vargas also identified as one of the leaders Duberney Capador, a Colombian killed in a firefight with Haitian police during the manhunt for Moïse’s killers. Vargas said Capador entered Haiti via the Dominican Republic on May 10, months before the assassination. Capador’s sister has told Colombian media she believes her brother was tricked.

The revelations in Colombia put more pressure on the FBI and others in South Florida to explain the roles of Sanon, Intriago and two other South Florida men captured early on, a maintenance man named James Solages and former Drug Enforcement Administration informant Joseph G. Vincent.

Intriago ran security training classes from his Doral operations, and was a wholesaler and retailer of body armor and other protective gear, sold to the Sweetwater police force among others. He also faced three eviction notices in the past decade and at least one lawsuit from a supplier for non-payment.

Still unclear is the degree to which Intriago knew what was being planned, or thought he was helping broker security personnel. Haitian police said he made multiple trips there in recent months, but have not provided much detail.

Also unclear is how the operation was financed. One ex-Colombian soldier who spoke with Caracol radio said he was unable to join the group but shared parts of a Whatsapp thread for the recruitment of commandos. In that thread, the person offering the work in an unidentified Central American nation said the United States would be paying their salaries.

When the assault on the presidential residence began on July 7, a man shouted through a loudspeaker that it was a DEA operation. The man was later identified as Solages, whose last address was in Tamarac and who until April was director of maintenance at a ritzy senior-living complex in Lantana.

Some of the Colombian commandos have said they believed they were involved in an operation to arrest the Haitian president, perhaps with the goal of turning him over to the DEA or some other U.S. agency. The DEA has steadfastly denied any knowledge of or involvement in the events, but Haitians are skeptical given that many of the arrested were either informants at one time for the DEA, targets of the DEA or close to people targeted by the agency.