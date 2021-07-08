Crowd captures two men suspected in Jovenel Moïse assassination, Haiti police chief says

A crowd in Haiti’s capital appears to have captured two foreigners presumed to be involved in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, Haiti’s national police chief said Thursday morning.

A video shared on social media shows a crowd pulling two men, one of whom was shirtless and was tied with a rope.

“Advance, advance!” someone is heard yelling on the video as the crowd pushes the two men.

The crowd took the two men to the police station in the neighborhood of Petion-Ville. Leon Charles, interim national police director, speaking to Radio Metropole in front of the police station, said the two men are among those they suspect killed the president Wednesday morning. The police director did not explain how the crowd knew the two men were involved in the assassination.

Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated in middle-of-the-night attack at his home

Charles said police killed seven of the assailants during a firefight Wednesday and have arrested six other people suspected of being involved in the assassination.

Four suspects killed, two others arrested in murder of President Moïse, Haiti police say

Police are continuing the search for more suspects, but he did not provide the nationality of any of those in custody. But he said there are both black and white suspects as well as foreigners.

What’s important, he said, is “to find out how they did this.”

While the search for suspects continues, the makeup of the leadership of the country remained in question Thursday.

Claude Joseph, the prime minister who recently resigned his post, said he is in charge and has declared martial law throughout the country. But Ariel Henry, a politician and neurosurgeon who was newly appointed last week by Moïse to be prime minister, claims he’s in charge, even though he has not been sworn in.

The Biden administration said Thursday that it recognizes Joseph as Haiti’s acting prime minister.

“Our support is for Haiti’s democratic institutions and people,” one senior administration official said. “While we recognize acting prime minister Claude Joseph, we continue to make clear the urgent need for a dialogue and elections.”

A second official confirmed that Joseph is viewed as the acting head of state.

The officials affirmed that the United States also supports elections in Haiti “later this year.”