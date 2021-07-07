Haiti’s president was killed inside his home. Here’s what to know about Jovenel Moïse

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse took office in February 2017. www.jovenelhaiti.com

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was killed during an armed attack that also left his wife injured early Wednesday at his home above the hills of Port-au-Prince.

The 53-year-old president had faced mounting protests over his governance amid a deepening political and constitutional crisis, including questions about his legitimacy and accusations that he used armed gangs to remain in power. He was also accused of corruption in a wide-ranging probe on how Haiti spent nearly $2 billion in U.S. from Venezuela’s Petrocaribe funds.

Here are some things to know about Moïse:

What to know about Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

▪ Jovenel Moïse was a businessman from northern Haiti and political protégé of former President Michel Martelly.

▪ He was Haiti’s 58th president.

▪ Moïse came into power in 2017 in one of the lowest-turnout Haitian presidential elections that had been the subject of fraud allegations, cancellations and rescheduling. He campaigned under the moniker Neg Bannan Nan or the Banana Man, a reference to his farming roots. He had never held elected office.

▪ Moïse was ruling by decree since January 2020.

▪ His assassination happened a day after he named a new prime minister, Dr. Ariel Henry, to take charge as head of the government and prepare the country for elections in the next two months for president, a new parliament and local government officials.

J’ai nommé le citoyen Ariel Henry au poste de Premier Ministre. Il aura à former un gouvernement d’ouverture incluant les forces vives de la Nation, résoudre le problème criant de l’insécurité et accompagner le CEP pour la réalisation des élections générales et du référendum. pic.twitter.com/w5qSOjncSJ — Président Jovenel Moïse (@moisejovenel) July 5, 2021

▪ Many in Haiti were disputing his right to continue serving in the presidency this year, CNN reports. They argued Moïse’s presidential term ended on Feb. 7 because of the Haitian constitution and because his first year was taken up by an interim president after the election had to be rerun because of fraud, as the Miami Herald has previously reported. Moïse argued his term would end on Feb. 7, 2022, because the presidency is five years, according to the same constitution. He’s been in office for four years and five months.

▪ Moïse in February announced the arrests of 23 people including a former presidential candidate, a high-ranking police inspector and a judge on the country’s highest court. They were accused of plotting a coup to overthrow him and take his life.