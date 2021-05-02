2 arrested after allegedly trespassing at Queen Elizabeth’s Windsor property

An alleged trespassing incident at one of Queen Elizabeth II’s estates last month saw two people from London arrested, according to British officials.

A man, 31, and woman, 29, were arrested in connection with an incident outside the Royal Lodge, which is located at Windsor Great Park, The Guardian reported.

The reported incident at the Berkenshire property occurred on April 25.

The man and woman, who have not been identified, were “arrested on suspicion of being found in or upon enclosed premises and have been released under investigation while inquiries continue,” Thames Valley police said, according to the newspaper.

“There was no risk to any individual on the site,” the police statement continued.

The Royal Lodge is the residence of Prince Andrew, who is the Duke of York and a son of Prince Philip, who died last month at age 99, and the Queen.

The home marks a private portion of the approximately 5,000-acre Windsor Great Park, much of which is open to the public during daytime hours.

The Royal Lodge was previously the residence of Queen Elizabeth II’s mother.