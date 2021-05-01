North Korea calls Joe Biden’s DPRK remarks ‘intolerable’

NEW YORK — President Joe Biden’s speech calling North Korea a serious threat was “intolerable,” state media KCNA reported, citing the director general of the Department of U.S. Affairs of the Foreign Ministry of the DPRK Kwon Jong Gun.

“His statement clearly reflects his intent to keep enforcing the hostile policy toward the DPRK.”

He warned the U.S. would face “worse and worse crisis beyond control in the near future if it is set to approach the DPRK-U.S. ties.”