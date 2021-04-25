Britain and US to send ventilators, medical items to struggling India

Britain and the United States are providing India with urgently needed ventilators and other medical equipment as it struggles to contain a swell of coronavirus infections that are at record-high levels.

The British Foreign Office said Sunday it would send more than 600 essential medical items to India — about 140 ventilators and nearly 500 oxygen containers from the country's surplus supplies.

The first shipment is expected to arrive early Tuesday.

"We stand side by side with India as a friend and partner during what is a deeply concerning time in the fight against COVID-19," said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the statement.

The U.S. will be sending specific materials needed to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines as well as ventilators, test kits, PPE and therapeutics, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement after speaking with his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval.

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, the United States is determined to help India in its time of need," he said in the statement.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel also offered help to India on Sunday.

"The fight against the pandemic is our common fight," she said, according to a government spokesman. "We are preparing a support mission as soon as possible," she added, expressing solidarity.

Germany, as well as several other countries, has restricted travel to India in recent days in light of the coronavirus situation there.

India registered 349,691 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, a global record for infections on a single day, with the pandemic pushing the health care system to the brink and hospitals reporting deaths due to a shortage of medical oxygen.