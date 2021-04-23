Japan declares new state of emergency as coronavirus cases rise

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga decided on Friday to issue another state of emergency in Tokyo and three other prefectures, as the regions face a new wave of coronavirus infections.

Speaking at a government meeting, Suga announced a third state of emergency in Tokyo and the western prefectures of Kyoto, Osaka and Hyogo with “strong measures to stop the flow of people."

Hospitals in Osaka and Hyogo are under strain because of the rapid spread of new variants of the coronavirus, the premier said.

Osaka reported 1,162 new cases on Friday, exceeding 1,000 infections for the fourth straight day, and Hyogo confirmed a record 567 new cases, while Tokyo had 759 new infections.

“In the prefectures of Osaka and Hyogo, new variants account for more than 80% of their infections, while constituting 30% in Tokyo,” Suga said.

The measure is due to apply in the four prefectures from Sunday to May 11, including the upcoming Golden Week holiday period, he added.

Suga urged bars and restaurants to refrain from serving alcohol while a karaoke service should not be offered, he said.

The premier also issued closure requests for large commercial facilities including theme parks and department stores and asked that live events such as baseball and football games be held without an audience.

In major cities like Tokyo, almost everyone is wearing a mask in public, but commuter trains are packed and restaurants and department stores have been getting more crowded.

"We have a deepening sense of crisis as we have not been able to curb the spread of more contagious new variants of the virus," Economic Revitalization Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said at a meeting with a panel of experts earlier in the day.

The government will carry out tougher measures “more intensively to curb the flow of people thoroughly and stop the spread of infections," said Nishimura, who is in charge of the government's coronavirus response.

The new measure comes just three months before the start of the postponed Olympics in Tokyo.

"It is not related to the Olympic Games," International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bash said on Thursday, referring to the state of emergency in the capital.

The roll-out of coronavirus vaccines finally began in mid-February, but its pace has been extremely slow. Only 0.7% of the population has been fully vaccinated so far, according to the prime minister’s office.

Japan imposed a month-long nationwide state of emergency in April, though the measure lasted for one and a half months in some prefectures.

A second state of emergency was issued for 11 prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka, in January. It was lifted in Tochigi, north of the capital, in February and the other prefectures in March.

A lockdown has never been put in place in the country.