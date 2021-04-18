Cape Town wildfire burns university buildings, sends students fleeing

A massive fire broke out Sunday on Cape Town's Table Mountain, a flat-top peak that looms over the South African city's skyline.

The slopes above the Newlands neighborhood stood in flames, after the blaze erupted in the morning and was still raging into the night, rescue services said.

The fire destroyed a restaurant and reached parts of nearby Cape Town University, the city wrote on Twitter.

Several buildings of the university as well as a library with rare books were destroyed by the flames. Hundreds of students living on campus have been evacuated, the city and university said.

South Africa's oldest windmill, the Mostert's Mill built in 1796, was also burned to the ground.

Authorities called on residents and visitors to immediately vacate the area.

More than 120 firefighters and five water-bombing helicopters were deployed to fight the flames. Two firefighters were injured but nobody was reported dead, according to rescue services.

The services said the blazed was likely caused by a camp fire lit by a homeless person.

South Africa is suffering through a seasonal drought, increasing the likelihood of fires breaking out.

The Table Mountain is the landmark of Cape Town and is a protected conservation area.