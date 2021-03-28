Boat blocking Suez Canal to be unloaded to make moving it easier

Egypt’s President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi order the cargo ship blocking the Suez Canal to be partially unloaded in order to make the stuck boat a little easier to move.

The Ever Given has been wedged in the world’s busiest trade route, blocking passage for other ships since Tuesday. More than 300 ships are waiting to pass and some have rerouted around Africa.

The ship has more than 18,300 containers on it. If containers are removed, they can be placed on a smaller vessel or on the bank, but it might take a few weeks to get all the necessary equipment, including a 200-foot crane.

However, experts believe unloading the ship could make the situation worse since it may affect the vessel’s balance.

Saturday and Sunday more than a dozen tugboats tried to pull the Ever Given free while dredgers removed tons of sand clay from around the ship’s bow in the canal bank. While they were not completely successful, the Ever Given was moved several meters.

“The rudder was not moving and it is now moving, the propeller is working now, there was no water underneath the bow, and now there is water under it, and yesterday there was a 4m (13ft) deviation in the bow and the stern,” General Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, told Egyptian state TV.

The ship's grounding and the blockage have led to aftereffects around the world with companies losing millions as their products are delayed and governments enact emergency policies. On Sunday, Syria imposed fuel rationing to preserve its rapidly dwindling oil supplies.

The ship ran aground after passing through a windstorm, but human error and technical issues are under investigation.