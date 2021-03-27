US envoy to Afghanistan departs for region to speed up peace process

U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has traveled to Turkey and the region to accelerate negotiations to end the conflict in the country, the State Department said on Saturday.

The trip comes as President Joe Biden faces mounting pressure to make a decision on the deployment of troops in Afghanistan, where the U.S. has had a sustained military presence for 19 years.

May 1 is the day circled on the calendar. Former president Donald Trump struck a deal last year with the Taliban to withdraw all U.S. troops by that date.

Biden has suggested that his administration is unlikely to meet that fast-approaching deadline, but has also made it clear that he wants U.S. troops out of the country.

Key to achieving that is getting Afghan parties to reach a political settlement. The peace talks between the government and the Taliban began last September in Doha, but have failed to make much progress.

The State Department said Khalilzad, who began the trip on Thursday, "will engage the two sides on their preparatory efforts for talks on a political settlement that produces a permanent ceasefire and a durable and just peace."

The trip by the senior U.S. diplomat comes ahead of an international gathering next month in Turkey where Washington is seeking "to finalize a peace agreement" between the warring sides.

On Friday, the Taliban threatened to resume attacks against the foreign forces stationed in the country if they do not withdraw from Afghanistan by May 1, in response to Biden’s remarks this week offering an unclear timetable on when US troops would be withdrawn.

The deadline is part of the agreement the U.S. administration under Trump signed with the Taliban.

Under the deal, the U.S. promised to gradually withdraw all U.S. and international forces from Afghanistan. In return, the Taliban vowed to cut ties with al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups and enter into intra-Afghan peace talks.

Since the signing of the deal, there have been no attacks on the foreign forces in the country. However, the Taliban has intensified attacks against the internationally backed Afghan government.

Afghanistan’s National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib warned on Saturday of another civil war if the American troops leave without a peace agreement between the warring sides.