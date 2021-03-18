World

Philippines clears Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

ANDREO CALONZO Bloomberg News

The Philippines has cleared Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, authorities said.

The vaccine developed by Russia’s Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology “may be effective to prevent Covid-19” for people aged 18 years and older, Philippine Food and Drug Administration head Eric Domingo said.

The Southeast Asian nation adds to a growing list of countries to grant emergency approval to the Russian vaccine, which has shown 91.6% efficacy.

Vaccines from Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE, AstraZeneca Plc. and Sinovac Biotech Ltd. have earlier been authorized by the local regulator, with the latter two currently used to inoculate health workers.

