Dalai Lama receives first vaccination against COVID-19

The Dalai Lama has been vaccinated against COVID-19 and has called on more people to do the same.

The Tibetan spiritual leader received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination at a hospital in the northern Indian city of Dharamsala — seat of the Tibetan government-in-exile — on Saturday, his office announced on its official Twitter account.

A video showed the 85-year-old receiving a shot in his right upper arm.

"More people should have the courage to pick this injection," the Dalai Lama said. This is very important, he said, so he wanted to share that he had done it. "To prevent some serious problems, this injection is very, very helpful and very good."

Details of which vaccine he received were not given in the tweet. In India, apart from the domestic vaccine Covaxin, the main vaccine used is AstraZeneca's Covishield, which is manufactured in the country at low prices and also exported.

The Dalai Lama campaigns for the rights of Tibetans and wants to achieve cultural and religious freedoms for them within the People's Republic in dialogue with China.

He was honored with the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts.

The Chinese authorities consider him a separatist and forbid him from returning home. He lives in exile in India.