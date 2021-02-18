Mario Draghi clears final hurdle to officially form Italian government

ROME — The government of new Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Thursday cleared its last hurdle to taking power as it overwhelmingly won a confidence vote in the Chamber of Deputies.

Draghi got through with a 535-56 vote, and five abstentions, thanks to the support of the two largest parties in the legislature.

On Wednesday, the 73-year-old former European Central Bank chief had won a vote of confidence in the upper chamber 262-40.

Draghi was tapped to take the helm of Italy's politics after the last government, led by then-Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, collapsed in January amid a fight about the best way to spend funds from the European Union to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

Although many hope that Draghi — who secured a reputation for keeping the euro afloat when he was at the ECB — can improve the situation in Italy, the fact remains that this is the third government since elections in 2018 and that Draghi is relying on an unwieldy coalition of parties spanning the entire political spectrum.

On Wednesday, he delivered an eagerly awaited major policy speech in the Senate, in the run-up to the vote of confidence in the evening.

Among the goals he presented in his 50-minute speech were a faster vaccination campaign, and economic and administrative reforms. Citizens have suffered greatly during the pandemic, he said, wearing a mask, and they should be able to rely on the institutions.

Plans to deploy some 210 billion euros ($253 billion) in EU coronavirus aid would be used in accordance with the bloc's requirements, he stressed, with a focus on youth and social equality.

Draghi's government was sworn in by Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Saturday.

Draghi has chosen 23 ministers from across the political spectrum, as well as a number of key technocrats, with the aim of unifying Italy in the face of dual health and economic crises.

Only the right-wing extremist Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) have announced that they plan a fierce opposition role in parliament.

Italy's next regular parliamentary elections are planned for 2023. That means that Draghi and his team do not have a lot of time to implement the ambitious reform projects he is aiming for.

But Draghi's foreign minister, Luigi Di Maio from the Five Star Movement, sounded an optimistic note: "Without quarrels, without controversy. Now we need results for Italy," Di Maio wrote in a Facebook post.