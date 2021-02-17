Prince Philip, 99, taken to hospital after ‘feeling unwell’

Britain’s Prince Philip was taken to a hospital Tuesday evening after “feeling unwell,” royal officials said in a statement.

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to London’s King Edward VII Hospital as “a precautionary measure” on the advice of his doctor, according to Buckingham Palace.

Officials did not immediately provide any details, but palace sources told the BBC that it was not an emergency admission and that the issue did not appear to be related to coronavirus. Philip was expected to remain hospitalized for a few days for “observation and rest,” according to the palace statement.

The notoriously private Duke of Edinburgh has been mostly out of the spotlight since he retired from royal duties in 2017. He and his wife of more than seven decades have been staying at Windsor Castle amid an ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in the U.K.

Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history, was involved a fiery car crash in January 2019 that left two people hurt. He was driving a Land Rover on a public road near Norfolk when the SUV smashed into a Kia and overturned. The other driver sustained cuts to her knees and her passenger suffered a broken wrist.

The nonagenarian prince walked away uninjured and was caught driving without a seatbelt two days later.

He was also admitted to a hospital for a non-emergency situation in December 2019. At the time, palace officials said he was being treated for a pre-existing condition but offered no details.

Philip and Elizabeth, who turns 95 in two months, have been married since 1947. They have four children — Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward — eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The couple also learned just days ago that their 10th great-grandchild is on the way. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced Sunday that they’re expecting their second child together.