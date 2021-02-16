Iran to curb cooperation with IAEA inspectors next week

VIENNA — Iran will reduce its cooperation with International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors as of Feb. 23, the nuclear watchdog said.

This is Iran's latest escalatory step to pressure the United States into rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal without preconditions.

Iran informed the IAEA that it would stop implementing "voluntary transparency measures" under the nuclear agreement with major powers, the Vienna-based agency said Tuesday.

In addition, Tehran told the IAEA that it would no longer adhere to the so-called Additional Protocol, an intrusive inspection regime that allows IAEA inspectors short-notice visits.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi "has offered to travel to Iran in order to find a mutually agreeable solution for the Agency to continue essential verification work," a spokesperson said in Vienna.

Iran's announced steps would reduce the IAEA's access to parts of the country's nuclear program. It could also have an impact on the frequency of visits.

Tehran's Foreign Ministry had threatened Monday that it would impose such restrictions if here was no breakthrough in the nuclear dispute with the United States by the end of the month.

Unlimited access for inspectors to Iranian nuclear facilities on the basis of the IAEA Additional Protocol is part of the Vienna nuclear agreement of 2015, which was forged to prevent Iran from building a nuclear weapon.

Then-President Donald Trump withdrew from the international nuclear treaty in May 2018. With tough sanctions and a policy of maximum pressure, he wanted to persuade the leadership in Tehran to negotiate an agreement with stronger and longer-term conditions.

In response, Iran has been violating key aspects of the deal, including limits on enriching uranium, the amount of uranium stored and making uranium metal — technologies that can be used for making reactor fuel as well as nuclear warheads.

The new U.S. administration wants to come back to the treaty if Iran adheres to its obligations again.

Tehran wants Washington to take the first step by lifting sanctions, which have led to the worst economic crisis in Iran's history, in particular sanctions on vital oil exports.