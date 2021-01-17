World

A small boat with 159 migrants ran aground near Turks and Caicos, the Coast Guard says

A sail freighter overloaded with 159 people found themselves stuck on a reef 13 miles east of Turks and Caicos Islands Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

A Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk rescue helicopter out of Air Station Clearwater spotted the stuck boat, which was east of the West Caicos Islands, and sent its location to Turks and Caicos police and marine units. Those boats picked up the 159 migrants and searched the area for more people, the Coast Guard said.

No injuries were reported.

Coast Guard and Turks and Caicos police and marine units rescue near Turks and Caicos 2.jpg
Turks and Caicos police and marine units rescue 159 people aground on a reef near West Caicos Island, Turks and Caicos on Friday. U.S. Coast Guard District 7

