Indonesian passenger plane feared to have crashed into the sea

JAKARTA — Search teams were scouring dark waters off the coast of the Indonesian capital late on Saturday after a passenger plane with 62 people on board lost contact shortly after take-off, officials said.

The fate of the plane operated by Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air and its passengers remained unclear hours after the Boeing 737-524 aircraft disappeared from the radar minutes after taking off from Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

The domestic flight had been en route to Pontianak on Borneo island, said Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi.

"We are concerned about this incident," he said at a news conference to announce a search operation for the aircraft had been mounted.

Without confirming the crash, the deputy of operations at the National Search and Rescue Agency, Bambang Suryo Aji, said the plane was estimated to have plunged into the sea between Laki Island and Lancang Island in the Thousand Island group off Jakarta.

"According to information from the location, several pieces of debris suspected to be from the aircraft have been found and they are already on our boat for further investigation," he said.

The military is deploying several warships and two Super Puma helicopters to assist with the search, armed forces commander Air Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said.

The 26-year-old aircraft had been carrying 56 passengers, including seven children and six crew members, officials said.

Data from the Swedish internet service Flightradar24 show the plane suddenly lost speed and altitude about four minutes after take-off.

The chief of the Thousand Islands district, Junaedi, told the Kompas.com news website that fishermen saw a fiery explosion near Laki Island.

Kompas also said a search team from the Transport Ministry found pieces of what appeared to be human remains.

The SJ-182 flight's take-off was delayed for 30 minutes because of heavy rain, airline director Jefferson Irwin Jauwena told reporters.

Surjanto Tjahjono, head of the National Transportation Safety Committee, said it was preparing underwater recovery of the aircraft black boxes.

In October 2018, a Boeing 737 Max belonging to Indonesia's largest budget carrier Lion Air crashed into the Java Sea, killing all 189 people on board.