Pfizer to supply African health care workers with vaccines

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE have offered to supply Africa with 50 million COVID-19 vaccines for heath workers between March and the end of this year, South Africa’s presidency said.

Still, the cost is “prohibitive,” the presidency, speaking on behalf of the African Union, said in a response to Bloomberg questions. Moderna Inc has no supplies for Africa, while AstraZeneca Plc has no supplies for the continent in 2021 and has directed the African Union to negotiate with the Serum Institute of India Ltd. South Africa has yet to conclude a direct agreement with a supplier to secure COVID-19 vaccines.

Talks are being held with Johnson & Johnson, which has yet to have a shot approved, the presidency said. Separately, South Africa is in talks with a number of vaccine suppliers including AstraZeneca, J&J and Pfizer, it said.