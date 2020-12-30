British regulator authorizes use of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine

LONDON â€” Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has authorized the use of the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, the government says.

"Now the NHS will begin putting their extensive preparations into action to roll out the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine," says the government statement.

The vaccine is the second to be approved for usage in Britain.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was the first jab given the green light in Britain by the MHRA on December 2 and began being rolled out to vulnerable and elderly people the following week.

"With two vaccines now approved, we will be able to vaccinate a greater number of people who are at highest risk, protecting them from the disease and reducing mortality and hospitalisation," adds the statement.