Egypt hands down 7 death sentences on terror charges

An Egyptian court has handed down death sentences to seven people convicted of carrying out attacks that killed 11 policemen in 2016.

The Cairo Criminal Court on Monday also sentenced 18 others to 10-15 years in prison for the same charges. Those include attacking security forces, joining a terrorist group and possession of weapons and explosives.

The charges stem from multiple attacks in Cairo, including one that killed eight police in a microbus in the suburb of Helwan. That attack was claimed by the Islamic Sate group.

The court acquitted seven others. The verdicts can be appealed.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

In response to Islamist militant attacks, Egypt has granted police forces and courts sweeping powers. Rights observers say the crackdown has resulted in an abandonment of due process and violations of international law.