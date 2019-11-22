Germany wants ‘swift solution’ for lawyer detained in Turkey

Germany’s foreign minister says he’ll raise with his Turkish counterpart the issue of a lawyer retained by the Germany embassy in Ankara who was arrested two months ago.

Heiko Maas said Friday that Germany wants a “swift solution” and he plans to speak to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu about it on the sidelines of a G-20 meeting in Japan.

Speaking to reporters during a stop in Hiroshima, Maas said the arrest was “in no way comprehensible.”

German officials are concerned that the lawyer, who was arrested mid-September, had sensitive documents on Turkish citizens seeking asylum in Germany that may now be in the hands of authorities in Turkey.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Germany’s ambassador in Turkey, Martin Erdmann, said this week the embassy is “working hard to clarify the allegations” against the lawyer.