Malaysia detains 680 in China-based online scam syndicate

Malaysia’s Immigration Department says it has broken up a China-based online investment scam syndicate with the arrest of 680 suspected Chinese citizens after storming a building where they were operating, but another 100 managed to flee.

Immigration Director-General Khairul Dzaimee Daud says officers raided the building in Cyberjaya town in central Selangor state on Wednesday after a month of surveillance and caught the scammers in action.

He says 603 men and 77 women were detained but about 100 others escaped after charging through a security barricade and attacking officers. He says the detainees couldn’t produce their passports but are believed to be Chinese nationals.

He said Thursday the syndicate has been operating for six months, targeting victims in China with promises of quick returns.