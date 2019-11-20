Israel to host largest event ever focused on anti-Semitism

Israeli officials say dozens of world leaders will attend what’s expected to be the largest-ever gathering focused on combatting anti-Semitism in January in Jerusalem.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said on Wednesday that the fifth World Holocaust Forum — “Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Antisemitism” — will coincide with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

It comes amid a spike in anti-Semitic incidents around the world.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron and the presidents of Germany, Italy and Austria are among the more than 30 heads of state who have already confirmed their participation.

Rivlin called it a “one of a kind” gathering devoted to the threat of anti-Semitism and passing Holocaust remembrance to “generations who will live in a world without survivors.”