12 missing from South Korean fishing boat burned by fire

South Korea’s coast guard says 12 people are missing from a fishing boat that caught fire in waters near the southern island of Jeju.

Jeju coast guard official Lee Geun-han said Tuesday the coast guard and navy were deploying vessels, helicopters and a patrol plane to search the area for survivors.

Lee says the coast guard received a report about the fire at around 7 a.m. A court guard helicopter found it about an hour later, and the upper side of the boat had been burned completely.