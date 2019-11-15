Venezuelan opposition party says armed men raid its office

Venezuelan opposition leader, and self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, center, walks with students at the Central University of Venezuela after a meeting with them in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Guaido is calling people across the crisis-torn nation to flood the streets for protests nearly a year since launching an urgent campaign to push President Nicolás Maduro from power. AP Photo

Venezuela’s leading opposition party says a group of armed men with their faces covered raided its headquarters, taking cellphones, computers and ID cards from staffers and raising tensions the night before a nationwide protest against President Nicolás Maduro.

Popular Will members said Juan Guaidó, who belongs to the party, was not inside at the time. Staffers said they believe the men were some kind of government or security officers, though they didn’t identify themselves or show a court order.

Guaidó arrived at the 18th-floor office in Caracas minutes later and called for an end to Maduro's “dictatorship.”

He launched a campaign this year as head of the National Assembly to oust Maduro, backed by the U.S. and more than 50 other nations.

Maduro has not commented on Friday’s incident.