Explosion at mine in eastern Germany: Dozens rescued, 2 hurt

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2019 file photo, the mine Teutschenthal is pictured in Teutschenthal, Germany. Police say that two people are believed to have been injured in an explosion at a mine in eastern Germany. Police told news agency dpa that up to 30 more people were believed to be in a safety area underground following the explosion Friday morning at the Teutschenthal facility, near Halle. Sebastian Willnow

An explosion at a mine in eastern Germany on Friday injured two people, and some 35 had to be rescued from safe areas hundreds of meters underground.

The explosion happened Friday morning at the Teutschenthal facility, near Halle. It apparently was caused by an explosive mixture of gases.

Around 35 people were some 700 meters (2,300 feet) underground after the explosion, in secure areas and supplied with oxygen, the state mining authority in Saxony-Anhalt said.

Police said in a tweet late Friday morning that everyone had been rescued.

The facility was a potash mine until 1982. Mineral waste is now stored there. About 100 people work at the facility.