Iconic astrologer Walter Mercado is dead at 87

Walter Mercado, a man born while the sun was in Pisces who became an iconic astrologer in Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic community, died Saturday night in his native Puerto Rico.

A family spokesman confirmed Mercado’s death at Hospital Auxilio Mutuo in San Juan. Mercado was 87. El Nuevo Herald confirmed Mercado’s death with a relative.

From an extravagant living room surrounded by books and candlelight, Mercado delivered intricate horoscopes as an art form to millions of Spanish-speaking households for decades, crossing cultural and national boundaries with his predictions of romance and cautioned to heed his warnings against evil intentions.

Since 1970, on television, then on the internet, Mercado combined his astrological predictions with extravagant robes and a grand persona to achieve transcontinental popularity.

Followers in Latin America and the U.S. alike followed his recommended New Year’s Eve rituals, arguably his most famous predictions, which many believed would eventually yield love and riches in the coming year.

Ivonne Bennet, one of Walter’s four nieces, said her uncle died Saturday night at about 9 p.m. of kidney failure.

“It’s been awful,” she said. “We’ve been coming and going from the hospital for days.”

Two of Bennet’s sisters flew to Puerto Rico a few days ago. But she said they had kept the information under wraps to respect the family’s privacy as they went through a difficult time.

Mercado was honored as Mr. Television by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York in 1986.

The longevity of his popularity can be seen in his daily horoscope, remaining one of the most read features in el Nuevo Herald even today, and his yearly prognostications gained an English language following.

