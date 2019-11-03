Foreign member of a medic team killed in Syria’s northeast

A Kurdish official and a Syrian war monitor say Turkey-backed opposition fighters have struck an international medic group killing one of its members in northern Syria.

Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, tweeted that he "received terrible news" of the death of a medic with the Free Burma Rangers near the town of Tal Tamr, where clashes with the Turkey-backed fighters are ongoing.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the death of the medic saying he was from Asia.

The Free Burma Rangers, or FBR, identifies itself as a multi-ethnic humanitarian service movement working in Burma, Syria, Iraq and Kurdistan.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Turkey last month invaded northeastern Syria to push back the Kurdish forces from its borders.